Barbados PM returns from Guyana

by Bajan Reporter / February 18th, 2022

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley returned safely from Guyana after a four-day working visit.

Moments after arriving at Grantley Adams International, the Barbadian leader recorded a statement for local media…

 

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB Digital sizes 336x 280
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe