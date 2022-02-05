Barbadian Enrepreneur starts Crowd Funding to finalise Fintech conglomerate to give equal footing for Economically Disenfranchised

Barbadian entrepreneur Corrie Brewster is about to introduce another Neo-Bank to the list of growing fintech companies that have been popping up globally. What is a Neo-Bank? A Wikipedia definition of a neo-Bank is a type of direct bank that operates exclusively online (digitally) without a need for a traditional physical branch network.

To launch the GLOBAL M APP, the fintech company is partnering with the renowned cyber-security company and leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) software provider Optherium Labs. Optherium Labs is the first and the only digital bank in the world, built by a cybersecurity tech company with products built on own patented technology of MultidecentralizedTM Private Blockchains Network.

Mr. Brewster says the partnership with Optherium Labs is a meaningful milestone for his company as Optherium Labs is a one-stop-shop; providing everything that is needed for his team to launch and manage the GLOBAL M Digital Banking Platform. Access to GLOBAL M when fully launch can be found in the AppStore, GooglePlay, and across Web-based platforms. Time to market is within 4 months after completed negotiations which will result with the umbrella coverage of Optherium Labs Partnership Banking Licenses and PCI DSS Certification, 1 level (highest).

GLOBAL M Additional Benefits

Both Personal and Business account holders will have access to the following: Virtual, Plastic & Metal Cards: ATM Withdrawal Worldwide: Peer to Peer QR Payments: Bill Splitting: Family & Kids Joint Accounts: Card to Card Transfer: Send, Request, & Load Money: Money Management Tools: Apple Pay & Google Pay: Crypto Currency Wallet: Digital Receipts: Multicurrency Wallet: 400+ Payment Options: Merchant Payment Gateway: Payroll: Invoicing: Loans: Reporting: Analytics: and much more features to manage daily finances.

Current Stage

Currently we are in the crowdfunding stage at the moment to raise the adequate capital needed to bring the entire platform to market. We have started an Indiegogo campaign to raise 600,000 US Dollars to make this venture a reality to serve the regions we wish to operate.

Our early stage backers will benefit tremendously from annual dividends by sharing in the company’s profits – this is our way of giving back while showcasing our appreciation to those who have back the development – says Mr. Brewster

Neo-Banks History & Forecast

The global digital market registered a revenue of nearly $803.8 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a 10.0% CAGR, surpassing $1,702.4 Billion by 2026. As for user growth – the total number of digital banking users will exceed 3.6 Billion by 2024 up from a 2.4 Billion in 2020; a 54% increase, in 2019 they were 1.8 Billion global digital bank users.

Operating Regions

GLOBAL M plans to operate in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Caribbean, & African regions to be known as the #1 Neo-Bank for cross border remittance to & from mentioned regions primarily. All of the other features are complimentary to the platform.

Optherium Labs Parent company is a Principal Member of Mastercard and GLOBAL M Finance LLC will rely on this network, meaning the GLOBAL M Cards can be used to make secure payments wherever Mastercard is accepted. The GLOBAL M Card & Platform will be launched during summer 2022 and interested persons can learn more, support, and obtain a personal Gold Card by visiting https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/global-m-neo-bank#/