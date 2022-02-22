Barbadian boxer selected for Commonwealth Sport Women’s Leadership Programme Scholarship

Central American and Caribbean Games medallist, boxer Kimberley Gittens, has been awarded a Commonwealth Sport Women’s Leadership Programme Scholarship.

Applicants were required to submit a one-year Personal Development Plan – outlining where they are now, where they want to be, how they will get there, and the support required. Commonwealth Sport is awarding each successful participant a £5000.00 scholarship. The scholarship programme offers participants educational and practical opportunities to empower them as leaders for equal rights within their sport and communities. The programme aims to support the women on their personal development journeys to become strong role models and change agents, to guide the next generation of women in sport.

In addition to helping participants to clarify their leadership goals, the six-component programme will aid them to appreciate their leadership strengths and broaden their understanding of their role in supporting equality within the Commonwealth Sport Movement. Each participant will have two mentors, one local and the other international, to support them on their journey.

Director of the National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, says that The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is delighted that Gittens has the opportunity to engage in the programme.

Cadogan added, “This Commonwealth Sport scholarship was open to all female leaders in sport, including coaches, administrators, executives and officials from the 72 Commonwealth Games Associations. It is truly an honour for Kimberley to be selected for this Scholarship. We are confident that the insights Kimberley will gain through the programme will shape her into a leader who can support the development of other women in sport“.