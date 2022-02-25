Ash Cash Releases “Living In Abundance” Music Video fea. Fedarro

Followers of four-time best-selling author, financial expert, and money motivation coach, Ash Cash, will not be surprised to discover that he has released a new single, “Living In Abundance” featuring Fedarro. Ash Cash who recently released his memoir, From The Block To The Bank, is taking a few pages out of his own book, “Do Whatever You Feel (As Long As It Feels Good)” available on all music streaming outlets since February 22nd.

Known for merging hip-hop philosophies with financial principles, Ash Cash, has always used music, specifically hip-hop to teach financial literacy. “Many people don’t understand the power of music and how sound can seep into our subconscious and direct our lives. Being a student of affirmations, the law of attraction, and Hip-Hop, I decided to blend the three together to give people the brighter side of hard work and dedication.”

Ash Cash has released three books which explore how hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, Kanye, Nipsey Hussle have cracked to the code to wealth and abundance. The Wake Up Call: Financial Inspiration Learned from 4:44 + A Step by Step Guide on How to Implement Each Financial Principle deciphers through all of the financial concepts in Jay-Z’s 4:44 to offer readers a blueprint to bridging the wealth gap & solving economic inequalities for African-Americans! “4:44 was written to teach African-Americans how to manage money more effectively and how to build generational wealth,”

HussleNomics: Money, Ownership, & Business Lessons Inspired by Nipsey Hussle + A Step By Step Guide On How To Implement Each Principle. HussleNomics is a book dedicated to the legacy and teachings of Mr. Hussle with a step by step guide on how to implement each principle in your life. Through his business moves, music, and community activism he was on a mission to teach his community about being fiscally responsible and owning your now and future in order to build generational wealth.

Making Sense of Kanye is designed to teach you how to obtain financial freedom, peace, love, and happiness and how to avoid (or cope with) societal pressures. Using Kanye Wests’ misunderstood wisdom, we explore how many of his thoughts coincide with spiritual law and how we can use these laws to live a well-balanced life regardless of economic status. There is no doubt that Mr. West is a musical genius that can sometimes say the wrong things at the wrong time but can we open our minds and allow him to teach us some important aspects of life? This book shows you how.