As Light & Power bitch slaps Water Authority? Now the BWA Experiencing Low Levels at Reservoirs in St Michael

Today, Wednesday 23rd February, the Barbados Water Authority is still experiencing low levels at three of its facilities in St. Michael.

As a result, customers in the following areas may continue to experience low pressure or water outages until reservoir levels improve.

St. Michael

Cave Hill, Lodge Hill, St. Stephen’s, Cane Garden, Jackson, Jackson Terrace, Meadow Vale Heights, Warrens, Warrens Park South, Warrens Terrace, Welches Heights, Bank Hall, Barbarees Hill, Belleville, Black Rock, Bridgetown, Brighton, Carrington Village, Cats Castle, Country Road, Deacons Road, Emmerton, Goodland, Greenfield, Halls Road, Holders Land, Kings Village, New Orleans, Lower Collymore Rock, Lower Richmond Gap, Martindales Road, Nelson Street, Passage Road, Pile Bay, Westbury Road, White Park and surrounding areas.

St. James

Cave Hill Crescent, Durant’s Village, Halls Village, Oxnards, Haynesville, Husbands Development, Husbands Gardens, Husbands Heights, Oxnards, Ricks Land, Thorpes, Wanstead, West Terrace, Seaview, Hoytes Village, Clermont, Clearview Heights, Crystal Heights, Edgehill, Halcyon Heights, Husbands, Prior Park, Sunset Ridge and surrounding districts.

St. Thomas

Redman’s Village, Melrose, Arthur Seat, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle Park, Arch Hall and surrounding areas.

Customers in the listed areas who have pipe-borne water are advised to store some to assist.

The Authority will make every effort to help residents in the affected districts via tanker while the problem persists.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience these service disruptions may cause.