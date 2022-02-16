Alluhwi Comics Launches First Campaign For Caribbean Creator

The award-winning Alluhwi Comics digital platform announced today the launch of its first campaign on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo. The campaign is a collaboration between the first such comic book platform for the region, and Barbadian creator and graphic novelist Nigel Lynch.

Diary of the Stray Dogs: The Wounded #1 is the most recent comic book work from the prolific Lynch – a member of the Beyond Publishing Caribbean creative collective, in a career that spans more than a decade, and includes previous titles such as the Life & Death In Paradise quadrilogy and Hardears (Abrams/Megascope).

“This is a chance to showcase what we as regional comic creators can bring to the world stage. And with non-traditional genres,” Lynch said. Lynch penned the script, with art by Juan Carlos Francisco and colours by Edward ‘King’ Bola.

“We are genuinely ecstatic to launch this campaign, something we’ve been planning since 2021. This crowdfunder supports the philosophy at the heart of our platform: reading authentic Caribbean comic books should be easy,” said Alluhwi Comics founder Marc R. D. Gibson. “With what we hope will be a successful campaign, we can continue to connect other amazing Caribbean creators with an avenue for crowdfunding that the region sadly lacks.”