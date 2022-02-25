All Covid-19 restrictions lifted in the DR, universities take to hybrid teaching models

DR’s President Luis Abinader announced on 16 February 2022 the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions. The Ministry of Superior Education (Mescyt) has called for universities to return to face-to-face teaching. Yet, several universities announce many of their courses will continue online. The largest in the country, the state UASD university, says face-to-face programs will not be incorporated until the academic period in September 2022.

The UNPHU is now into a hybrid teaching model, with virtual and semi-presential subjects. “In this period we increased the face-to-face mode. In the next, we will integrate to the new normality,” Miguel Fiallo Calderón, the rector of the UNPHU, told Listin Diario reporter. He concurs that virtuality is “a learned subject,” as the Ministry of Superior Education initially stated.

Meanwhile, Franco Baez of the O&M university told the Listin that 45% of its courses are virtual and 55% face-to-face, including laboratories. “As of the next May-August 2022 term, face-to-face classes will be increased and thus comply with the new regulations,” stressed the O&M vice-rector.

In the case of the UASD, Rector Emma Polanco of the UASD says this semester that ends in June will continue mostly virtual. Only lab practices will be face-to-face. In September, students will resume classes in the face-to-face mode. The UASD has over 200,000 students enrolled in campuses all around the country.

On 21 February 2022, the Ministry of Superior Education issued a note saying that universities that want to continue virtual programs need to request the approval of the ministry.