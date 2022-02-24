72 year old from King William St is most recent Missing Person

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. He is Victor Rudolph Bishop, 72 years of King William Street, St. Michael (no image available).

He was reported missing by his landlord, Aloysius Hall, 57 years of the said address. He was last seen about 2 weeks ago by a neighbour in King William Street.

Description:

Victor Rudolph Bishop is 6 feet 2 inches tall, of stocky build, and has an erect appearance. He has a dark complexion and eczema all over his body. He has a pleasant voice and wears a bucket hat. His other clothing was unknown.

Victor Rudolph Bishop is known to frequent the racing pools on Marhill Street and Hincks Street, both in the city.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Victor Rudolph Bishop is asked to contact the Central Police Station at telephone number 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.