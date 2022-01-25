Zane Maloney joins Trident Motorsport for FIA F3

Trident Motorsport confirmed on January 21) that Barbadian Zane Maloney will join the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship. The 18-race campaign will be fought out over nine weekends between March and September, with all races supporting rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship, starting in Bahrain and ending in Monza.

The Italian outfit, founded in 2006, won the Formula 3 Teams Championship last year, with two of its drivers, Australian Jack Doohan and the French-Swiss Clément Novalak finishing second and third in the year-end standings, with four race wins and seven further podium finishes between them.

Bushy Park-sponsored Maloney first drove an FIA Formula 3 car in the post-season test at Valencia in Spain last November, where the 18-year-old made an excellent impression on the Trident Motorsport technical staff, getting very quickly in tune with the work pace of the Italian squad. Trident Motorsport will welcome a driver with undisputed potential to its line-up and looks forward to providing him with maximum possible support to help him show that potential in one of the most competitive series in motor sport.

Maloney said: “I am proud to debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport, the queen among the teams in the series. Throughout the last season, I think I have grown as a driver, both in terms of managing the race weekends and in paying attention to every detail. Together with Trident Motorsport, I want to continue in this direction, and I am sure that there are all the ingredients to do well. I can’t wait to get out on track and start this new adventure.”

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “We are delighted to welcome Zane to our line-up. He really stood out in the post-season test at Valencia last November. Zane adapted very quickly to the F3 car, posting competitive results both in terms of performance and long runs. A strong bond immediately formed between him and the team, which is proud to have secured a driver with good prospects with whom to compete in a demanding series such as the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

In 2021, Maloney finished fourth in his debut season in the Formula Regional European Championship with a win at Monte Carlo, seven podiums, a pole position, and one fastest lap. In 2019, he won the British F4 Championship with 10 wins, one-third of the total number of races, in his first season racing in single-seaters. The following year, he delivered two podiums in the EuroFormula Open.