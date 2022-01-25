Zane Maloney joins Trident Motorsport for FIA F3

by Bajan Reporter / January 25th, 2022

Trident Motorsport confirmed on January 21) that Barbadian Zane Maloney will join the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship. The 18-race campaign will be fought out over nine weekends between March and September, with all races supporting rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship, starting in Bahrain and ending in Monza.

The Italian outfit, founded in 2006, won the Formula 3 Teams Championship last year, with two of its drivers, Australian Jack Doohan and the French-Swiss Clément Novalak finishing second and third in the year-end standings, with four race wins and seven further podium finishes between them.

Bushy Park-sponsored Maloney first drove an FIA Formula 3 car in the post-season test at Valencia in Spain last November, where the 18-year-old made an excellent impression on the Trident Motorsport technical staff, getting very quickly in tune with the work pace of the Italian squad. Trident Motorsport will welcome a driver with undisputed potential to its line-up and looks forward to providing him with maximum possible support to help him show that potential in one of the most competitive series in motor sport.

Maloney said: “I am proud to debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport, the queen among the teams in the series. Throughout the last season, I think I have grown as a driver, both in terms of managing the race weekends and in paying attention to every detail. Together with Trident Motorsport, I want to continue in this direction, and I am sure that there are all the ingredients to do well. I can’t wait to get out on track and start this new adventure.”

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “We are delighted to welcome Zane to our line-up. He really stood out in the post-season test at Valencia last November. Zane adapted very quickly to the F3 car, posting competitive results both in terms of performance and long runs. A strong bond immediately formed between him and the team, which is proud to have secured a driver with good prospects with whom to compete in a demanding series such as the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

In 2021, Maloney finished fourth in his debut season in the Formula Regional European Championship with a win at Monte Carlo, seven podiums, a pole position, and one fastest lap. In 2019, he won the British F4 Championship with 10 wins, one-third of the total number of races, in his first season racing in single-seaters. The following year, he delivered two podiums in the EuroFormula Open.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe