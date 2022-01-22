USA’s Biden Announces Host City for 9th Summit of the Americas

The vital national interests of the United States are inextricably bound to the fortunes of their closest neighbors in the Americas. To that end, the ability of democracies to close the gap between what the USA promises and what they deliver depends in no small part on what they do, together, to make it better.

The United States will host the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California in June 2022 with a focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future” for this hemisphere.

The Summit of the Americas is the only hemisphere-wide convening of leaders from the countries of North, South, and Central America and the Caribbean. U.S. leadership in the Summit process underscores a deep and historical commitment to the people of the Western Hemisphere as well as their commitment to realizing the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative.

Working with the city of Los Angeles, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, and Governor of California Gavin Newsom, the United States look forward to convening leaders and stakeholders across the hemisphere to advance their shared commitment to economic prosperity, security, human rights, and dignity.