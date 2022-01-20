United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week Zoom event
Roslyn Franken will be sharing highlights from her award-winning book, Meant to Be, as the Guest Speaker for a United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week Zoom event hosted by the Interfaith Council of Halton in Halton, Ontario.
Advance registration is at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsf-ChrDstE9QlKNwLzUUxQiEgbAf0R2lK.
After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with details. Please share this important event promoting interfaith harmony.