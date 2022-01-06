TRAFFIC FATALITY AT THE MOUNT, ST GEORGE

The Barbados Police Service is conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding a road traffic fatality involving two motor vehicles.

This collision occurred around 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at The Mount, St. George.

This individual was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the second vehicle complained of minor injuries and sought private medical attention.