TRAFFIC FATALITY AT THE MOUNT, ST GEORGE

by Bajan Reporter / January 6th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding a road traffic fatality involving two motor vehicles.

This collision occurred around 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at The Mount, St. George.

<strong>Ian Rudolph Absolom</strong>, 44 years, of Piedmont Park, Grazettes, St. Michael, died on the spot. He was the driver of the motor vehicle <strong>L456</strong> and was accompanied by an unidentified male passenger who was found unresponsive at the scene.

This individual was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the second vehicle complained of minor injuries and sought private medical attention.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
