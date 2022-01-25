SCHOOLS ACROSS ST KITTS & NEVIS REOPEN FOR FACE TO FACE INSTRUCTION; SKN MINISTER POWELL SAYS EDUCATING OF STUDENTS IS PARAMOUNT

All schools across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis reopened for face-to-face instruction on January 24, 2022. During a recorded message, Minister of Education the Hon. Jonel Powell stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of both students and staff alike on school premises as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Two weeks ago, I announced to the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis that the Federal Cabinet made the decision that the following educational institutions were to remain closed for in-person teaching and learning until Monday, 24th, January. The Ministry of Education places on record its high commendation for parents, teachers, and ancillary staff for their sacrificial work with our students during the last two weeks. Your commitment and devotion to duty have not gone unnoticed. Over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Education continually monitored the COVID 19 situation in the country,” said Minister Powell.

Further, students must remain on campus during the lunch hour and therefore must pack a lunch or partake in the school meals provided or purchase from the school’s cafeteria or canteen.

“Parents or guardians must make an appointment with the principal or teacher prior to visiting their child’s OR ward’s academic institution. Students who are experiencing flu-like symptoms must remain at home and seek guidance from a medical practitioner at a neighbouring health facility or family doctor prior to their return. Parents should notify the principal or teacher about his or her child’s or ward’s illness. The Ministry of Education wishes to repeat that in-person learning is best for our students. Therefore, the Ministry of Education will do all in its power to ensure that the nation’s children can learn in safe and healthy environments. School administrators and teachers at all institutions are required to continue the enforcement of the non-pharmaceutical measures given from the onset of the pandemic in 2020,” said Minister Powell.

The Ministry of Education with guidance from the Ministry of Health has decided to postpone all scheduled graduations. Graduations scheduled for the month of January and February are postponed until further notice. Likewise, the Ministry of Education will NOT host any sporting events during this said period. The Ministry of Education believes that the health and safety of all students, teachers, and staff, must be given top priority. However, it also holds the view that the continuing education of students is paramount.