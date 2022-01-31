Sammy Says West Indies Should ‘Fancy Their Chances’ Against Strong Indian Side

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy backed the Kieron Pollard-led side to do well in the ODI and T20I series against India in February.

West Indies are set to tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will begin with the three-match ODI series. All three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the T20Is are slated to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first ODI will begin on February 6.

Sammy, the only captain to win two T20 World Cup trophies, said West Indies should “fancy their chances” against the strong Indian side. The former all-rounder said Pollard’s years of experience of playing in India will help the side.

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well," Sammy told news agency PTI.