Radical Caribbean headlines Bushy Park 2022 calendar

The return of the Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC), home to wheel-to-wheel action between the fastest race cars in the region, is the highlight of the provisional Bushy Park Barbados calendar published on 14th January. With more than 30 dates listed, there’s something for everyone, with grass-roots disciplines such as autocross and karting, plus regular Open Track Days, providing the chance for novices to try their hand.

Activity will start with Test Days for karts (January 23) and Radicals (January 30) organised by Bushy Park Circuit Inc (BPCI), with the Barbados Karting Association (BKA) and Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) Autocross Championships scheduled to start in February. With the prevailing regulations not yet allowing the attendance of spectators, these events will be run with a full raft of Covid-19 protocols in place, as has been the case at the St Philip facility for more than a year.

Bushy Park Operations Director Amy Willis explained: “With the current spike in Covid infections caused by the Omicron variant, all activities will continue behind closed doors, our health and safety protocols well practised over time, with no interaction in closed or confined spaces. We look forward to being able to welcome spectators back to the facility when possible, so have published our calendar to help people plan ahead.”

Only one round of the 2020 RCC was run, which did not constitute a championship, so there was no new name to add to the roll of honour, and there were no races last year. In the previous two seasons, there were eight different winners in 24 races, with 2018 Champion Stuart Maloney of Barbados the most successful over the two years, claiming seven victories and a further six podium finishes. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Jamaica’s William Myers beat the Reigning Champion to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.

The five rounds of the 2022 RCC are organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI), starting on March 13, followed by April 30, July 3, August 27/28 and October 9.

RCC Championship co-ordinator Kurt Seabra said: “We are keen to attract new drivers into the series so our Radical Test Day is not only open to current Radical drivers, but we will also have our school car available for persons to come and test drive a Radical.

“Looking ahead, we now have two Radicals available to rent at race meetings, so we have everything any new driver requires to start the season in March. At present all rounds of the RCC are planned for Barbados, but we hope to still go to South Dakota in Guyana in November for the final round, given that the protocols surrounding the pandemic have been eased by then.”

While the BRC Autocross Championship ran successfully behind closed doors in 2021, the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD) and the BKA were both unable to complete their programmes but have a full schedule of dates for 2022. Nine Open Track Days are listed on the calendar, affording a wide range of participants the opportunity to drive their cars or ride their motorcycles on the 2.01-kilometre International Circuit.