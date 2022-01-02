(Out Of Caution) Krosfyah Pop-Up Event now 21st January 2022

It is with great regret that the management of Live Wire Entertainment and Halo Ultra Lounge, St Lawrence Gap, announce the postponement of The Big Soca Pop Up Party “Jump Start” featuring krosfyah slated for Jan 1, 2022.

Sadly, we learned how two persons who work with the Band tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to this and with an abundance of caution, all members of the Band have opted to do the responsible thing and are currently in self-quarantine.

Live Wire Entertainment, Halo Ultra Lounge and krosfyah take this opportunity to express sincere regret at the unfortunate turn of events. We do apologise to all of our Patrons.

The Event will be rescheduled to Friday, 21st Jan, 2022. All tickets will remain valid for the new date.

Persons who bought $60 Early Bird wishing to get a refund can contact (246) 245-8686.

Refunds for tickets purchased online please email: support@ticketpal.com

We wish you all a Blessed New Year, thank you for your patronage and we look forward to staging this Event in a safe environment at a later date.