Nevisian Leader congratulates Mia Amor Mottley on her repeat landslide election victory in Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / January 20th, 2022

Nevisian Premier Mark Brantley has extended congratulations to Barbados Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley on her Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) landslide victory at the polls on January 19, 2022.

“I’m delighted to wish my dear friend Mia Mottley heartiest congratulations as her Barbados Labour Party swept the polls for a second time in Barbados. The people of Barbados have spoken most eloquently yet again. Their voice electorally is the voice of God. Congratulations Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley,” he said.

The ruling BLP blitzed the coalition of minority opposition political parties in Wednesday’s general election, consecutively capturing all 30 seats in the national legislature.

Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley with Barbados Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley at the Barbados Labour Party’s 81st national conference in October 2019

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at the Barbados Labour Party’s 81st national conference in October 2019

Premier Brantley and PM Mottley, both Attorneys at Laws, have enjoyed longstanding personal and professional relationships. As party leader, PM Mottley invited the Honourable Premier to be a featured speaker at the BLP’s 81st national conference in October 2019.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe