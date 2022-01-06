Mother of MP Adrian “Medic” Forde now missing

The mother of parliamentarian Adrian “Medic” Forde is missing and a search is being conducted.

Missing is Jean Agatha Forde, 78 years, of Cane Garden, St. Andrew. She was reported missing by her son Ronald Jordan of the said address on January 4th, 2022. She was last seen about 10.30 am on the said date walking along a track in a northerly direction towards Baxters, St Andrew.

At the time she was wearing a black skirt, a blue shirt and a denim hat.

Description:

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jean Agatha Forde is asked to contact the District F/Belleplaine Police Station at telephone number 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.