Haggatt Hall Teenager found: Paul Anthony Bruce is back home…

Paul Anthony Bruce, 17 years old, of Kings Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, who was reported missing on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 by his mother, Anita Cummings is now safely back home.

The Barbados Police Service would like to thank all Barbadians in addition to the media for their assistance in having this matter quickly resolved.