Jamaican PR Executive Kesi Gardner lands role as Caribbean Liaison for International Luxury PR Agency

After 18 months in operation, The Storyteller Agency. Co. has expanded as the Caribbean liaison for an international PR communications firm, Aura Communications based in New York City.

“The global luxury travel market was worth an estimated $945 billion in 2019 (Source: Allied Market Research). Since the pandemic, the demand for luxury has caused many consumers to crave more bespoke, premium experiences and indulgent getaways. Now is the perfect time for The Storyteller Agency. Co to build out our footprint as the go-to luxury brand communications agency for clients in the region,” said Kesi Gardner, CEO of The Storyteller Agency. Co.

Gardner’s current portfolio consists of niche luxury brands in Jamaica in finance, food and beverage, hospitality and real estate, and lifestyle.

“Working with luxury brands is very niche and our goal is never to generate mass appeal but to inspire, customers who aspire to live a luxurious way of life,” she adds.

Gardner is also a travel advisor to celebrities through her platform @luxuryja on Instagram.