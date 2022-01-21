Ionics Desalination Plant Offline This Weekend for Upgrades

Ionics Freshwater Ltd. has advised the Barbados Water Authority that on Sunday 23rd January the Desalination Plant on the Mighty Grynner Highway will be taken offline between 9:00 am & 3:00 pm to facilitate electrical upgrades to the BLPC Substation that feeds the Plant.

Persons in the following areas may experience low water pressure or a water outage during this period:

St. James

Appleby, Derricks, Fitts Village, Holetown, Jamestown Park, Mount Standfast, Paynes Bay, Porters, Prospect, Sunset Crest, Trents, Prospect, Fitts Village, Appleby, Derricks, Paynes Bay, Sandy Lane, Sunset Crest, Holetown, Jamestown Park, Lower Mount Standfast, Storehouse Gap, The Garden, Weston, Lower Crick Hill, Lower Carlton and surrounding districts.

St. Peter

Gibbs, Mullins, Road View, Battaleys, Farm Road, Heywoods Park, Speightstown and surrounding areas.

Customers are advised to store some water to assist but the Authority will make every effort to help residents in these districts via tanker while the work is ongoing.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption on Sunday, January 23rd may cause.