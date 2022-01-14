Inn-spired! Chef Jason Howard begins residency at Le Vendôme Restaurant at Charela Inn, Negril

Five-star modern Caribbean cuisine trailblazer maestro, Chef Jason Howard begins a month-long residency at the award-winning boutique hotel Charela Inn’s in-house restaurant Le Vendôme. Trained in classic and modern French techniques and pioneering food art, he is known for his unique culinary approach and methods to Caribbean food.

Currently based in the UK, Chef Jason Howard is flying in exclusively to Negril’s Le Vendôme eaterie. He specialises in modern Caribbean cuisine, combining his love of native West Indian ingredients with his classical French training gained as sous chef at the Michelin two-starred Connaught Hotel in the capital’s prestigious area of Mayfair.

Better known to UK audiences for his appearance on the TV series, Masterchef: The Professionals (2015), Howard is not new to Jamaica having been an international guest chef at the Jamaica Observer Food Awards.

Although his work will affect every part of the hotel’s kitchen service, he will mainly be looking to provide ongoing training to the kitchen staff and enhance the nightly magic that is the restaurant’s French-inspired five-course meal.

Upon his arrival, Chef Howard enthused, “As a chef of Caribbean descent, it is an honour to bring my skills to bear to one of the exclusive few French fusion restaurants on the island. I know that the food is a big part of the enduring love affair that travellers have with the institution and I will do my best to ensure that my art lives up to the hopes of all serious gastronomes.”

Chef Howard’s exclusive residency also coincides with the inaugural JamaicaDeli Foodies & Wellness Retreat taking place January 11-17, 2022 in Negril. Serious foodies will partake in the five-course nightly feast as well as enjoy scheduled wellness classes and food excursions across the island.

Retreat Founder, Toussaint Davy commented, “As the world tentatively welcomes 2022, what better way than to praise the one thing that binds us all together than to celebrate food and drink? And where better than on Negril’s world-famous 7-Mile beachfront?”

“As Jamaica celebrates its auspicious 60th year of independence, we seek to bring like-minded epicureans together to celebrate the island’s culture and essence. Locals and international tourists are welcome. We have a host of week-long activities, listed on www.jamaicadeli.com, including foodie excursions, a chocolate-making session, a sugarcane cocktail-making session, paint and sip and wellness yoga experiences every morning and evening beachside. ” Davy stated.

Masterclass host, award-winning chocolatier and founder of One One Cacao added: “At One One Cacao we’ve been running chocolate making workshops at our factory but we’re taking it on the road with the JamaicaDeli Foodies and Wellness Retreat. Learn all about Jamaican Craft Chocolate, the history and science and how to create your own custom chocolate at home at my session at Charela Inn.”

Le Vendôme’s principal owner, Daniel Grizzle (Jamaica Order of Distinction, 2021), was recently featured in the UK’s prestigious Powerlist 2022, Great Britain’s annual guide to the top Black Briton movers and shakers.

“Having owned and operated Le Vend?me at Charela Inn for over 40 years, I am pleased that we have an event on the horizon celebrating the French food my late wife, Sylvie, my family, and I have such a deep love of.”

Mr Grizzle was equally enthusiastic about the introduction of a new chef adding, “Throughout the years, we’ve brought chefs in from around the world to enhance and build on our menu. We’re excited about bringing in Chef Howard and learning about his approach to French cuisine and fusing it with a Caribbean influence.”