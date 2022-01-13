Guardian Life Donates to the Barbados Fire Academy

Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited, continues to reinforce its commitment to protecting the communities it serves, even as Barbados navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Just before 2021 wrapped up, the company hosted the Barbados Fire Academy at its offices at Upper Collymore Rock, St. Michael, where the Academy was presented with four (4) sanitiser-dispensing units and four (4) digital non-touch thermometers, to help ensure that the best health practices are observed during all training sessions.

The Academy, which is the educational arm of the Barbados Fire Service, provides training to private and public sector organisations in various safety and industry skills.

The donation, which was made by the Life, Health and Pensions arm of Guardian Group, is very much in keeping with the tenets of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility policies, which include supporting the health, well-being and peace of mind of the communities served by the company.

Mrs. Nesha Mayers, Trainee Unit Manager, Guardian Life of The Caribbean Limited reinforced the company’s outlook while addressing the invited guests. “Our giveback to the Barbados Fire Service and in particular the Academy,” she said, “is a part of who we are as a responsible corporate citizen. The pandemic is of a major concern and we at Guardian Life stand committed in this fight to protect our people and country. Our effort to support the Barbados Fire Academy is important as they too play a key role in educating us and protecting us.”

Mr. Henderson Patrick, Acting Chief Fire Officer, expressed the deep appreciation of the Barbados Fire Service for the donation, and commended Guardian Life for taking time to interface with the officers. He reminded everyone that the donation truly benefits the Academy, and by extension the members of the Barbados Fire Service and the wider national community.