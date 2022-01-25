Gollop Grabs $125,010 New Year win with Double Draw and The Barbados Lottery

Mantuse Gollop is happily ringing in the new year with a whopping $125,010 Double Draw win with The Barbados Lottery.

Gollop described the feeling of securing his first big win of 2022 as a “good” one. He purchased the winning Spot 6, quick pick ticket from The Barbados Lottery Retail agent Red Rock Investments located on Culloden Road, St. Michael.

Gollop has been an enthusiastic fan of The Barbados Lottery’s games for over ten years. While his current win has come from his favourite game – Double Draw – which he plays three to five times per week, Gollop noted that he is also an avid player of Express Cash, Caribbean Keno, Mega 6 and the Scratch Ticket games.

Always the caring brother, he disclosed that he will use the money to help his sister with her educational expenses.

Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager for IGT Antilles operations (The Barbados Lottery & Caribbean Lottery), congratulated Gollop on his big new year win: “Our team at The Barbados Lottery is pleased to learn of Mr. Gollop’s sizeable win with our Double Draw game. It is as equally rewarding for us as it is for him to note that his consistency has rewarded him with this windfall. We wish him the best with his winnings and his sister the best of success in her studies.”

When asked if he intends to keep playing, Gollop exclaimed, “Of course!” He also took the time to remind others, “You have to be in it to win it.“

For 2021, The Barbados Lottery has paid over $31 million to the many lucky Double Draw winners. Starting from $1 per ticket with 4 draws per day, you can win up to $25,000 with the Double Draw game.

Double Draw remains the number one brand in The Barbados Lottery’s game portfolio, with its proceeds providing financial support to the Lottery’s Beneficiaries: The Barbados Olympic Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Cricket Association and The National Sports Club Council and their sports, youth and cultural activities across Barbados.