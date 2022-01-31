Father challenges Bermuda’s legality of Covid tests for children’s re-entry to school

A father in Bermuda asked for a judicial review of the David Burt administration’s requirement for children to have routine coronavirus tests to attend school there…

Jason Benevides, a father of four, with one at public school, said he wanted to question the legal authority for routine testing, including for public health purposes.

According to the Royal Gazette, Benevides added: “Since September last year, the Ministry of Education has demanded routine testing of children as a condition of attending public school, regardless of whether there is any evidence that they are suffering from or have been exposed to Covid-19.

“It also normalises a self-image that their generation are carriers of disease who must submit to testing.

“The shambles over public school reopenings in January, due to inability to process children’s test results in time, shows that this policy was poorly thought out and executed and detrimental to our children’s education.”

Mr Sanderson said it did not appear that there was any legal authority to demand routine tests as a condition of entrance to a school.