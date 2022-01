Emergency Work at BWA’s St Peter Pumping Station Completed

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is alerting residents of St. Peter and St. Andrew how they completed emergency work carried out today Sunday 2nd January at one of its pumping stations in St. Peter.

Residents of the affected areas in St. Peter and St. Andrew are advised that it may take some time for the water supply in their districts to return to normal.

The Authority’s tanker service will continue to assist customers as needed.