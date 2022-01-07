(Devil’s Advocate) Omicron Vs Bajan School System: Is Education at whim of Voting?

C A V E A T

Received via anonymous remailer routed from Austria, this is a local complaint from a very impassioned young man from St Michael North East

I believe I can speak for the parents of young school age children in Barbados when I say that enough is enough. Our children are suffering. Online school, while essential initially, is now creating a whole new set of challenges in the development of our children. Their social skills and attention span are declining. Many students are being left behind and are now disillusioned by the idea of school.

As parents, our mental health is suffering. We are expected to work as though we have no children and expected to assist our children in classes as if we have no job. It is even worse for parents who have little to no additional support, cannot afford to pay for help and those who are teachers themselves. Even in a worse state are those parents who work multiple jobs or those who work and study, trying their best to make it given the harsh economic climate in Barbados.

We are NOT OK, our children are NOT OK. Some children are constantly facing abusive situations, the many who rely on school meals not being fed. UNICEF stated that schools should be the last to close and first to reopen and we can clearly see why.

I hope that canvassing and congregating crowds for support will NOT be allowed prior to the election as well since Omicron is cited as the reason for the delay in reopening schools, despite evidence that it is a mild variant.

If we can amass crowds at the whim of the government to celebrate becoming a Republic, we can also allow for a safe reopening of school. Please stop playing with our children’s lives and our mental health. Online school is not sufficient and is causing more harm than good. We have had enough.