Country-by-Country Reporting Information Sessions Next Month

Following the enactment of the Income Tax (Country by Country Reporting) Act, 2021-27, the Barbados Revenue Authority will conduct information sessions on the requirements of the legislation in February 2022.

The Act which came into effect on 31 December, 2021 is the domestic, legal, and administrative framework to impose and enforce country-by-country reporting requirements on in-scope multinational enterprises in Barbados. It allows Barbados to implement the BEPS Action 13, Country-by-Country Reporting.

Under the Act, multinational enterprises with total consolidated group revenue of more than USD $850 million, as reflected in their Consolidated Financial Statements, are now required to prepare a report for submission to the Authority. The Act outlines the first reporting fiscal year as any fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021.

As the designated Competent Authority of Barbados, the Revenue Commissioner has executed the Country-by-Country Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (CbC MCAA). Additionally, the Authority has lodged the required notifications with the OECD.

This legislation signals Barbados’ continued commitment, as a member of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), to implement the four minimum standards of the BEPS Project.

A copy of the Act can be found on the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb.