CARICOM sends message of condolence to Tsunami-hit Tonga

by Bajan Reporter / January 24th, 2022

CARICOM has expressed ‘heartfelt sorrow‘ at the tragic loss of life from the recent tsunami in Tonga.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett shared the Community’s concern in a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of Tonga, H.E. Siaosi Sovaleni:

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) views with deep concern the tragic effects on Tonga of the nearby volcano eruption and the ensuing tsunami.

CARICOM expresses its heartfelt sorrow at the loss of life and is dismayed at the destruction of property following this natural disaster.

The Community stands in solidarity with Tonga, as this event is yet another example of the vulnerability of Small Island and low-lying Coastal Developing States (SIDS) like those of the Caribbean Community to natural disasters.

CARICOM wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured and empathises with Tonga as it confronts the challenges of building back better.

