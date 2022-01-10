Barbados Motoring Federation releases 2022 calendar

Nearly 50 events planned by the Barbados Motoring Federation’s (BMF) sporting Member Clubs are listed on the provisional 2022 calendar published on January 8th. In the last two seasons the number of events run under BMF permits has been reduced by 50 per cent or more with cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so the motor sport community is hoping that the effects of Covid-19 will start to abate.

While some clubs managed to run near-complete championships behind closed doors at Bushy Park in St Philip and the Vaucluse Raceway in St Thomas during 2021, others were unable to do so, notably in circuit racing, drag racing, karting and off-road navigational events. As a result, competitors islandwide are eager to return to competition, some having been out of action for more than a year.

Williams added: “Just like the organisers of other sports, who have also started to announce their plans, the BMF has been in regular talks over many months with the Covid-19 Monitoring Unit. With their guidance and help, a number of events ran successfully last year, although less than half of a typical calendar before the pandemic, but the final area to work on is allowing spectators to return to events. How we can achieve that within the framework of protocols and how to control that access safely is where we will be concentrating our efforts over the coming weeks.”

The programme of planned events to be run under permits issued by the BMF stretches from mid-February to early December, including a number of regional and international events, attracting overseas visitors to the island. The domestic calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from grass-roots autocross and karting events, through circuit racing and drag racing to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints and special stage rallies. They are organised by the BMF’s seven sporting Member Clubs: the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD); Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL); Barbados Karting Association (BKA); Barbados Rally Club (BRC); Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI); the Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI); the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).

Provisional Motor Sport Calendar 2022

Feb 13 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Feb 20 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park

Feb 26/27 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Mar 6 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

Mar 6 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Mar 13 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park

Mar 13 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide

Mar 20 – Single Venue Rally (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Mar 27 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed

Apr 10 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

Apr 10 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Apr 16 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide

Apr 18 – Race Meet (BARL) – Bushy Park

Apr 24 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – venues to be confirmed

Apr 30 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park

May 1 – MudFest (BRC MudDogs) – venue to be confirmed

May 7 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park

May 15 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

May 15 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

May 22 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed

May 29 – Sprint (BRC) – venue to be confirmed

Jun 4/5 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – Islandwide

Jun 11 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Jun 25/26 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide

Jul 3 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park

Jul 17 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park

Aug 7 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

Aug 7 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Aug 13 – Rallycross (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Aug 21 – Sprint (BRC) – venue to be confirmed

Aug 27/28 – Race Meeting (BPMSI) – Bushy Park

Sep 10/11 – Special Stage Rally (MCBI) – venues to be confirmed

Sep 18 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide

Sep 24 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Oct 2 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

Oct 2 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Oct 9 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park

Oct 16 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – venues to be confirmed

Oct 22 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park

Oct 30 – Race Meeting (BARL) – Bushy Park

Nov 6 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park

Nov 6 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park

Nov 13 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed

Nov 19 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide

Nov 20 – Single Venue Rally (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Nov 26 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Nov 27 – Rallycross (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway

Dec 4 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park