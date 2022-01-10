Barbados Motoring Federation releases 2022 calendar
Nearly 50 events planned by the Barbados Motoring Federation’s (BMF) sporting Member Clubs are listed on the provisional 2022 calendar published on January 8th. In the last two seasons the number of events run under BMF permits has been reduced by 50 per cent or more with cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so the motor sport community is hoping that the effects of Covid-19 will start to abate.
While some clubs managed to run near-complete championships behind closed doors at Bushy Park in St Philip and the Vaucluse Raceway in St Thomas during 2021, others were unable to do so, notably in circuit racing, drag racing, karting and off-road navigational events. As a result, competitors islandwide are eager to return to competition, some having been out of action for more than a year.
Williams added: “Just like the organisers of other sports, who have also started to announce their plans, the BMF has been in regular talks over many months with the Covid-19 Monitoring Unit. With their guidance and help, a number of events ran successfully last year, although less than half of a typical calendar before the pandemic, but the final area to work on is allowing spectators to return to events. How we can achieve that within the framework of protocols and how to control that access safely is where we will be concentrating our efforts over the coming weeks.”
The programme of planned events to be run under permits issued by the BMF stretches from mid-February to early December, including a number of regional and international events, attracting overseas visitors to the island. The domestic calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from grass-roots autocross and karting events, through circuit racing and drag racing to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints and special stage rallies. They are organised by the BMF’s seven sporting Member Clubs: the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD); Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL); Barbados Karting Association (BKA); Barbados Rally Club (BRC); Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI); the Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI); the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).
Provisional Motor Sport Calendar 2022
Feb 13 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Feb 20 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park
Feb 26/27 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Mar 6 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
Mar 6 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Mar 13 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park
Mar 13 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide
Mar 20 – Single Venue Rally (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Mar 27 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed
Apr 10 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
Apr 10 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Apr 16 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide
Apr 18 – Race Meet (BARL) – Bushy Park
Apr 24 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – venues to be confirmed
Apr 30 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park
May 1 – MudFest (BRC MudDogs) – venue to be confirmed
May 7 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park
May 15 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
May 15 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
May 22 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed
May 29 – Sprint (BRC) – venue to be confirmed
Jun 4/5 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – Islandwide
Jun 11 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Jun 25/26 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide
Jul 3 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park
Jul 17 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park
Aug 7 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
Aug 7 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Aug 13 – Rallycross (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Aug 21 – Sprint (BRC) – venue to be confirmed
Aug 27/28 – Race Meeting (BPMSI) – Bushy Park
Sep 10/11 – Special Stage Rally (MCBI) – venues to be confirmed
Sep 18 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide
Sep 24 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Oct 2 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
Oct 2 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Oct 9 – Race Meet (BPMSI) – Bushy Park
Oct 16 – Special Stage Rally (BRC) – venues to be confirmed
Oct 22 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park
Oct 30 – Race Meeting (BARL) – Bushy Park
Nov 6 – Drag Racing (BADD) – Bushy Park
Nov 6 – Kart Race Meet (BKA) – Bushy Park
Nov 13 – Sprint (MCBI) – venue to be confirmed
Nov 19 – Navigational Rally (BRC MudDogs) – Islandwide
Nov 20 – Single Venue Rally (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Nov 26 – RallySprint (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Nov 27 – Rallycross (VRMSC) – Vaucluse Raceway
Dec 4 – Autocross (BRC) – Bushy Park