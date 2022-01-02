400 years landed at the Vatican

by Bajan Reporter / January 2nd, 2022

Don Victor Mooney of Queens, the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean was honored with an audience with Pope Francis on World AIDS Day.

Just as important was bringing the 400 years of African American History to the Vatican. His Excellency Cardinal Peter Turkson, former head of Prefect of the Disatery for the Promotion of Human Development kept the midnight oil on to receive Mooney.

Don Victor Mooney and Cardinal Turkson

The Ghanian Cardinal put the book Compendum of the Social Doctrine of the Church in Mooney’s hand. Mooney later gave a memento from the 400 years of African American History program, he co-coordinated in 2019 with New York City Mayor elect Eric Adams, who recently visited Ghana.

Cardinal Turkson knows New York well. He also was cognizant of the challenges African Americans faced across the United States, said Don Victor Mooney.

Mooney acknowledged the vision of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana of advocating beyond the 400 years.

In Equatorial Guinea a time capsule is buried to recall some periods of our history. While we are alive, we can add to our story. Thanks Cardinal Turkson for your service, added Mooney.

Mooney is President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project.

