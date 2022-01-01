1K Phew & Lecrae Release “MOVE” New Single/Video from their ‘No Church In A While Album’

by Bajan Reporter / January 28th, 2022

1K Phew and Lecrae released their third single and video, “MOVE,” from their new collaborative album, No Church In A While. The album features 10 tracks including: “Wildin” “Ready Or Not,” “Move,” “One Call,” “What We Gon Do,” “Amen,” “Blockhead,” “Born Sinner” “Save Us,” and “No Church In A While.”

Follow Lecrae Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Lecrae/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lecrae/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/lecrae Follow 1K Phew Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/1KPhew Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/1KPhew Twitter - https://twitter.com/1kPhew

Follow Lecrae
Facebook – facebook.com/Lecrae/
Instagram – instagram.com/lecrae/
Twitter – twitter.com/lecrae
Follow 1K Phew
Facebook – facebook.com/1KPhew
Instagram – instagram.com/1KPhew
Twitter – twitter.com/1kPhew

The latest song “Move,” is a fan favorite track from the album! The video directed by Jerrell Lamar & Caleb Seales was filmed in Atlanta, GA and finds 1K Phew and Lecrae recreating the drill sergeant scene inspired by the 1995 film, Major Payne, starring Damon Wayans and Karyn Parsons.

1K Phew whipping the Unashamed Army into shape and Lecrae puts them through the drills! Watch the “MOVE” video below. No Church In A While is available for streaming now! To stream now, click here.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe