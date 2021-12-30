Wanted Notice: “Bounty Killer” Jules Everton Matthew Weekes

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is Jules Everton Matthew Weekes, alias “Bounty Killer“, whose last known addresses are Upper Golf Club Road, Rendezvous, Christ Church, and Packers Valley, St. Patricks, Christ Church, He is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious criminal matters.

Jules Everton Matthew Weekes is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station, Hastings, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of JULES EVERTON MATTHEW WEEKES is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7219, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.