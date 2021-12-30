Wanted Man from Light Foot Cross Lane – Rico Ranako Phillips

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is Rico Ranako Phillips whose last known addresses is Light Foot Cross Lane, St. Michael, He is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious criminal matters.

Rico Ranako Phillips is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a dark complexion and a slim build.

Rico Ranako Phillips is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of RICO RANAKO PHILLIPS is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St. Michael at telephone number 430-7189/90, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.