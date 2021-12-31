Wanted Man Bulletin – Clive Wayne Dover alias “Jamakie”

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is Clive Wayne Dover, alias “Jamakie“, whose last known address is 2nd Avenue, Deans Village, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael. He is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious criminal matters.

Clive Wayne Dover is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the District “C” Police Station, Station Hill, St. Philip, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of CLIVE WAYNE DOVER is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, District “C” Police Station, Station Hill, St. Philip at telephone number 416-8202, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence may be prosecuted.