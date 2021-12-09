Vice-President of Suriname Receives West African Diaspora Distinguished Leadership Award 2021

by Bajan Reporter / December 9th, 2021

The West African Diaspora Awards was launched in 2019 to honor extraordinary individuals from the diaspora in the Americas. This was an initiative of Prof. Dr. Babatunde Akinsanya, who is the Director General of the Institute of Strategic Customer Service and Trade Management in Abuja, Nigeria. He is the chairman of the West African Diaspora Awards. The ceremony was held on December 4, 2021 at Ayalla Hotels, Abuja, Nigeria.

There were five nominees for the West African Diaspora Distinguished Leadership Award 2021, including the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley as well as Brunswijk, who’s the Vice-President of the Republic of Suriname and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Office of the Vice-President of the Republic Suriname. The Barbadian leader was honoured with a leadership certificate.

His Excellency Ronnie Brunswijk has been awarded for his visionary empathic leadership. It was the highly respected Prof.Dr. Hubert Rampersad who drew the attention of the chairman about the humanitarian deeds of hon. Mr. Bunswijk.

Brunswijk is a descendant of the slaves who were shipped to Suriname from West Africa. He is extremely committed to the fate of the Surinamese people and is very concerned with the plight of the poor in his country. He has made a substantial contribution to the growth and development of different groups in the Surinamese society and also contributed to the development of youth, sports, and education. With the Ronnie Brunswijk foundation for growth and development, he currently contributes to a better social environment, among other things social and economic position of young people, women and persons with disabilities as well as promoting self-reliance of the poor in Suriname.

Mr. Brunswijk could not attend the event due to the travel restrictions imposed on him due to the double standards of the Dutch. The former Dutch colonizer, who initiated the slave trade from West Africa and shipped his ancestors to Suriname, ensured that Brunswijk got blacklisted, which prevented him from traveling to Nigeria. Hon. Dr. Tajudeen Obasa (the very talented young Member of the House of Representatives, at the National Assembly, Abuja, Nigera) accepted the award on behalf of Hon. Mr. Brunswijk. He will make sure the Surinamese vice-president will get his award he deserves.

Mr. Brunswijk could not attend the event due to the travel restrictions imposed on him due to the double standards of the Dutch. The former Dutch colonizer, who initiated the slave trade from West Africa and shipped his ancestors to Suriname, ensured that Brunswijk got blacklisted, which prevented him from traveling to Nigeria. Hon. Dr. Tajudeen Obasa (the very talented young Member of the House of Representatives, at the National Assembly, Abuja, Nigera) accepted the award on behalf of Hon. Mr. Brunswijk. He will make sure the Surinamese vice-president will get his award he deserves.

He is one of the very few political leaders who shows understanding for the needs of the poor and does not even hesitate to pay out of his own pocket for people in need. He constantly scatters money for the poor in Suriname. This empathetic behavior has no political leader in the Americas ever shown. He has worked his way from guerrilla leader to vice president of his country over the past 35 years on the basis of continuous learning and studying, as well as learning from his own mistakes. He has obtained his BSC and MBA degree and is now pursuing his PhD degree. Hon. Mr. Brunswijk is therefore a role model for many young people in his country.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1