Vice-President of Suriname Receives West African Diaspora Distinguished Leadership Award 2021

The West African Diaspora Awards was launched in 2019 to honor extraordinary individuals from the diaspora in the Americas. This was an initiative of Prof. Dr. Babatunde Akinsanya, who is the Director General of the Institute of Strategic Customer Service and Trade Management in Abuja, Nigeria. He is the chairman of the West African Diaspora Awards. The ceremony was held on December 4, 2021 at Ayalla Hotels, Abuja, Nigeria.

There were five nominees for the West African Diaspora Distinguished Leadership Award 2021, including the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley as well as Brunswijk, who’s the Vice-President of the Republic of Suriname and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Office of the Vice-President of the Republic Suriname. The Barbadian leader was honoured with a leadership certificate.

His Excellency Ronnie Brunswijk has been awarded for his visionary empathic leadership. It was the highly respected Prof.Dr. Hubert Rampersad who drew the attention of the chairman about the humanitarian deeds of hon. Mr. Bunswijk.

Brunswijk is a descendant of the slaves who were shipped to Suriname from West Africa. He is extremely committed to the fate of the Surinamese people and is very concerned with the plight of the poor in his country. He has made a substantial contribution to the growth and development of different groups in the Surinamese society and also contributed to the development of youth, sports, and education. With the Ronnie Brunswijk foundation for growth and development, he currently contributes to a better social environment, among other things social and economic position of young people, women and persons with disabilities as well as promoting self-reliance of the poor in Suriname.

He is one of the very few political leaders who shows understanding for the needs of the poor and does not even hesitate to pay out of his own pocket for people in need. He constantly scatters money for the poor in Suriname. This empathetic behavior has no political leader in the Americas ever shown. He has worked his way from guerrilla leader to vice president of his country over the past 35 years on the basis of continuous learning and studying, as well as learning from his own mistakes. He has obtained his BSC and MBA degree and is now pursuing his PhD degree. Hon. Mr. Brunswijk is therefore a role model for many young people in his country.