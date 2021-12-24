Ten celebrate thanks to the NCF’s Decorate and Win

The 10 lucky entrants who participated in the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) inaugural Decorate and Win Independence promotion have received their winnings.

The competition saw 10 lucky people claiming close to $10,000 in cash prizes from the NCF. Throughout the month of November, the NCF encouraged Barbadians to show their national pride by decorating their house for Independence, inside or outside, take a photo, email it in order to claim one of the prizes.

The Top 5 entrants who walked away with $1 000 each for their unique and eye-catching designs.

Boyce is fondly referred to as Miss Barbados since she is known to many for her dressing in self-made designs that depict national pride.

“I can’t truly tell you how I feel I feel so good. I have never won anything before. I don’t have words but I love it. I thank the NCF for what they have done and the team here is loving and kind. I love Independence, I love our country. I can’t wait to enter the competition next year,” a beaming Boyce said.

Alleyne is a multi-NIFCA award winner and has also copped the highest award in craft the coveted Majorie Blackman Award.

He said: “It feels good to be winning with the NCF once again. I will be back next year I will be better prepared as I only took a few days to do this winning display.”

The other five runners-up Jeanette Gooding Bayville, St Michael, Rashida Burnett of Fitts Village, St James, Cheryl Greenidge of Rices, St Philip, Deborah Agard of Durhams, St Lucy and Desiree Alleyne of Crane, St Philip received $500 each