Temporary Closure of Roadway to the Accident and Emergency Department

by Bajan Reporter / December 3rd, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) wishes to inform the public that between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 4th December, and Sunday, 5th December, 2021, the “Ambulance Driveway” leading to the Accident Emergency Department (AED) will be temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic. This interim closure is to facilitate the repainting of the road markings along this thoroughfare.

During this provisional closure, vehicular traffic is asked to enter and exit the QEH via the main vehicular entrance located on upper Martindales Road. Whereas, vehicular traffic to the AED is asked to enter and exit the Department via the vehicular exit on lower Martindales Road.

Security personnel will be on site to manage traffic flow.

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their continued patience and support.

