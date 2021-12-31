Second Barbadian Health Professional Participates on U.S. Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program

December 31st, 2021

Emergency physician specialist Dr. Chaynie Williams has been selected by the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown to participate in the 2021 Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Program.

Dr. Williams, who serves as the Clinical Director in the Office of the Director of Medical Services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, is also an associate lecturer with the University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences.

She recently departed for the United States to begin her program at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, where she’ll conduct lectures and research in the University’s Healthcare Department from January 1 to May 15, 2022.

Earlier this year, Lee Ann Salandy-Gill, an Accreditation Support Specialist/Health Planner at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was also selected to participate in the 2021 Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program at Fayetteville State University.

Dr. Chaynie Williams, Clinical Director, Office of the Director of Medical Services, Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Program is a unique Fulbright Scholar initiative that is specifically driven by the goals of U.S. institutions of higher education to enhance internationalization efforts on their campuses.

Through the S-I-R Program, institutions host a scholar from outside of the United States for a semester or full academic year to teach courses, assist in curriculum development, guest lecture, develop study abroad partnerships, and engage with the campus and the local community. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 390,000 students worldwide with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

