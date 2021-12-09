RUN & GUN (2022) Angela Sarafyan, Richard Kind & Janel Parrish

by Bajan Reporter / December 9th, 2021

Director: Christopher Borrelli Writer: Christopher Borrelli Stars: Angela Sarafyan, Richard Kind & Janel Parrish

Director: Christopher Borrelli
Writer: Christopher Borrelli
Stars: Angela Sarafyan, Richard Kind & Janel Parrish

After leaving a life of crime and violence, Ray is a reformed good guy, enjoying a quiet family life in the ‘burbs. But when his past is discovered, Ray is blackmailed into one last job to collect a mysterious package. After a deadly double-cross, he finds himself wounded and on the run from ruthless assassins who will stop at nothing to get what he has. Now, with the lives of his loved ones hanging in the balance and danger at every turn, Ray’s only hope is to draw upon his violent past to survive.

 

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1