Optimists Plant Trees at Harrison’s Point Facility

3rd December, 2021 Harrison’s Point, St. Lucy – The Optimist Clubs of Zone 10, Optimist International Caribbean District visited Harrison’s Point Isolation Centre, Barbados’ Main COVID Treatment Facility to plant trees donated by The National Botanical Garden and The Arts Sanctuary at Saint’s Tyre Shop.

Dr. Corey Forde, National Director of Isolation Facilities, Dr. Rhea Corbin-Harte, Client Services and Activities Coordinator and Nicholas Ifill, Client Services Assistant, joined the Zone 10 Team of Lt. Gov. Dwayne Worrell, Pres. Margaret Chapman-Farley, Pres. Keerti Singh and Opt. Kathy Ann Gibson-Waithe for the planting exercise. Lt. Gov. Karen Bishop-McClean of Zone 9 was also on hand for the activity.

Lt. Gov. Dwayne Worrell indicated that this was among the first activities to be held during the month of December when his zone is being featured.

“Optimists work to bring out the best in children and our communities every day of the year. We are using this initiative to remind our communities of our presence and our work.”

Worrell went on to state that the six Optimist Clubs in his zone were organising a presentation of relief items to victims of a fire, a panel discussion on stress and anxiety in children, along with four Christmas Hamper projects, one mounted per club in the zone.