New Executive Management appointments at CARICOM Secretariat

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla N. Barnett, has announced the appointment of two (2) new Members to the Executive Management Committee at the CARICOM Secretariat. They are Ambassador Donna Forde as Assistant Secretary-General, Foreign and Community Relations, and Ambassador Wayne McCook as Director General of the Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN).

Ambassador McCook replaces Ambassador Gail Mathurin and takes up duties on 1 January 2022, while Ambassador Forde replaces Ambassador Colin Granderson and assumes the post on 1 February 2022.

A national of Jamaica, Ambassador McCook is a widely experienced diplomat who at various times has served as his country’s Ambassador to China, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, and has had postings in Jamaica’s Missions in the United States and at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA. Most recently, he has been Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Ambassador Forde is a national of Barbados and is currently the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Previously, she was Ambassador to Cuba, and has served at her country’s Missions in the United States and at the UN Headquarters in New York. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Ambassador Forde was attached to the joint Organisation of American States/United Nations International Civilian Mission in Haiti (MICIVIH) as a Human Rights Observer.

Ambassador Mathurin, a Jamaican national served as Director-General of the OTN from September 2009, after a distinguished career in her country’s foreign service. She has been at the forefront of the Region’s external trade negotiations with Third Countries and at the WTO. In reflecting on her years of service, Ambassador Mathurin said “it was a great honour to have worked in the Region for more than 10 years. While there were many challenges, high and low points, overall it was an extremely rewarding experience.”

Ambassador Granderson has been the Assistant Secretary-General from 2002, after serving his native Trinidad and Tobago with distinction, as well as heading UN Missions in Africa and with the OAS in Haiti. He has been CARICOM’s principal foreign policy adviser and has overseen an expansion of the Community’s relations with Third Countries.

Ambassador Granderson said “it was a privilege to have been of service to the Region and be part of a team which is committed to advancing the interests of the Community.”

In welcoming the new appointees, Secretary-General Barnett said she looked forward to working with these highly qualified and vastly experienced professionals. “Our Community is fortunate to tap their skills and the energy they bring to pursue the goals of the integration movement” she added.

The Secretary-General praised the work and dedication of Ambassadors Mathurin and Granderson. “They are exemplary professionals whose intellect and skills have benefitted our Member States immensely, and I thank them profusely for their service to CARICOM” she stated.