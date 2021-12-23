Navidad D’Azul? DR public school temps yet to get paid!

by Bajan Reporter / December 23rd, 2021

Diario Libre reports that the around 10,000 public school teachers hired in Santo Domingo since October 2021 are yet to get paid. The teachers would have been employed temporarily until the Teacher Competitive Examination procedures concluded. The Ministry of Education organized the contest to hire around 19,000 teachers.

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Education was behind in preparing schools and teachers for in-person learning. Education Minister had been a strong advocate of distance learning. He insisted schools should not resume for months until the positivity rate dropped to 5%.

But Vice President Raquel Peña sided with the owners and parents of private schools and overrode the opposition of the minister. This decision forced the reopening of the schools despite the lack of preparation by the Ministry of Education in regards to public schools. The relatively low spread of the disease in schools nationwide has proven the Vice President right.

Diario Libre reports that the “temporary appointments” were handled with great secrecy by the Ministry of Education. To date, the Ministry of Education has not informed the number of teachers who entered the system in this way.

