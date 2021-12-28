Missing Woman: Linda Ruth Inniss, have you seen her?

by DevilsAdvocate / December 28th, 2021

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing woman. She is Linda Ruth Inniss, 55 years, of Sealy Hall, St. Philip. She left her residence about 6:30 am on Sunday, December 26th, 2021 and has not been seen since.
Description:

<strong>Linda Ruth Inniss</strong> is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, stout build with a flat stomach and dark complexion. Her hair is unkempt with grey streaks, which she wears pulled into one. Her top front teeth are missing, and she has a scar behind her right ear. She speaks with an English accent and was born in England but has resided in Barbados since 2008. At the time, she was wearing a black and blue blouse, long black track pants with a stripe running vertically down the side, a pair of black sneakers, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Linda Ruth Inniss is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, stout build with a flat stomach and dark complexion. Her hair is unkempt with grey streaks, which she wears pulled into one. Her top front teeth are missing, and she has a scar behind her right ear. She speaks with an English accent and was born in England but has resided in Barbados since 2008. At the time, she was wearing a black and blue blouse, long black track pants with a stripe running vertically down the side, a pair of black sneakers, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Linda Ruth Inniss is asked to contact the District “C” Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1