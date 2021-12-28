Missing Woman: Linda Ruth Inniss, have you seen her?

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing woman. She is Linda Ruth Inniss, 55 years, of Sealy Hall, St. Philip. She left her residence about 6:30 am on Sunday, December 26th, 2021 and has not been seen since.

Description:

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Linda Ruth Inniss is asked to contact the District “C” Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.