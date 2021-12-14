Light & Power awards the winners of its 2022 Calendar Photo Competiton

by Bajan Reporter / December 14th, 2021

Prepare to be greeted with captivating imagery from local photographers, which captures the beauty of where we live and work, when you collect the Barbados Light & Power Company’s 2022 Calendar.” This is according to Manager Government Relations and Corporate Communications Jackie Marshall Clarke as she awarded the winners of the Company’s inaugural Calendar Photo Competition.

The photo competition, launched in September, invited professionals, amateurs, primary and secondary students and employees to submit their original photos for the chance to be featured in next year’s calendar. By the end of September, the Company had received more than 800 entries with submissions continuing past the deadline.

Some of Light & Power’s 2022 calendar photo competition winners, Corrie Harris, Emma Edwards, Winston Gibbs, Calena Bend and Jannica King surrounded by the Corporate Communications Team.

Some of Light & Power’s 2022 calendar photo competition winners, Corrie Harris, Emma Edwards, Winston Gibbs, Calena Bend and Jannica King surrounded by the Corporate Communications Team.

While congratulating the winners, Marshall-Clarke shared, “This competition was another opportunity to engage with Barbadians and we were happily overwhelmed by the response. Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition, especially our winners, and our judges who had a very challenging task. The calendar will be available from December 16 at our Garrison Office and select SurePay locations and we cannot wait for persons to be awed by the photography in the same way we were.”

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1