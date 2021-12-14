Light & Power awards the winners of its 2022 Calendar Photo Competiton

“Prepare to be greeted with captivating imagery from local photographers, which captures the beauty of where we live and work, when you collect the Barbados Light & Power Company’s 2022 Calendar.” This is according to Manager Government Relations and Corporate Communications Jackie Marshall Clarke as she awarded the winners of the Company’s inaugural Calendar Photo Competition.

The photo competition, launched in September, invited professionals, amateurs, primary and secondary students and employees to submit their original photos for the chance to be featured in next year’s calendar. By the end of September, the Company had received more than 800 entries with submissions continuing past the deadline.