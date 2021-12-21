KFC Oistins Car Fire Investigation Proceeds

The Barbados Police Service is continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding a car fire that occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20th, 2021, in the drive-thru of KFC situated at Oistins, Christ Church.

The motor van, PA-711, a grey Kia Sportage owned and driven by Cherylann Mason, 50, of Harmony Hall, St. Philip, was damaged by fire.

One fire tender and three fire officers from the Barbados Fire Service responded and extinguished the fire around 7:45 p.m., under the leadership of Leading Fire Officer McClean. There were no injuries however the vehicle’s front end was damaged.