Have you seen missing 70 year old Hal McCaskie from St Lucy?

by Bajan Reporter / December 15th, 2021

The Barbados Police Service is urging Bajans to help locate missing 70 year old Hal McCaskie from Alexandra, St. Lucy.

He was last seen at his residence by his caretaker Sherry-Ann Babb 50 years of Block 10A Haynesville, St. James about 2:30 pm on Wednesday 8th of December, 2021 and not seen since.

Description:

The subject is about 6ft tall, slim built, of a brown complexion, has a long shape face with freckles, medium ears, thin eyebrows, medium brown eyes, thin lips and a medium pointed nose.

He is bald and has stubby unkempt white beard with moustache. He has a stoop appearance, a long neck with drooping shoulders, long legs and long arms. He has no scars, tattoos or piercings. He speaks with an American accent in a light voice. He is in the habit of giving away his property to known and unknown persons. He was wearing a long sleeve green shirt with a white undershirt, long khaki pants and brown sneakers.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Hal McCaskie is asked to contact the District E Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

