Have you seen missing 70 year old Hal McCaskie from St Lucy?

The Barbados Police Service is urging Bajans to help locate missing 70 year old Hal McCaskie from Alexandra, St. Lucy.

He was last seen at his residence by his caretaker Sherry-Ann Babb 50 years of Block 10A Haynesville, St. James about 2:30 pm on Wednesday 8th of December, 2021 and not seen since.

Description:

The subject is about 6ft tall, slim built, of a brown complexion, has a long shape face with freckles, medium ears, thin eyebrows, medium brown eyes, thin lips and a medium pointed nose.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Hal McCaskie is asked to contact the District E Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.