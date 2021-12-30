Grand Large Yachting World Odyssey lauded the BTMI for facilitating the rally of a lifetime

by AirBourne / December 30th, 2021

Today is the final in a series covering the saga of Unsung Heroes at the Barbados Port Incorporated and the BTMI, this was recalled largely by Bajan Reporter having an Exclusive Interview with Steve Porter, co-founder of PPC Yacht Concierge who gave an idea of the kind of profile most of the competitors undertaking the Grand Large Yachting World Odyssey 2021

CLICK FOR BIGGER - one of the many families braving this tremendous voyage

CLICK FOR BIGGER – one of the many families braving this tremendous voyage

Mr Porter also says with glee how the organisers of the Grand Large Yachting World Odyssey plan to return here in the next 36 months for another leg!

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1