GEL BRINGS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO HAGGATT HALL FAMILIES

Twenty-four families will have a Christmas laden with special cheer thanks to Goddard Enterprises Limited, which for the third year is sharing the season’s joy with the vulnerable in a tangible way.

Over the last week, as was done in previous years, representatives of the company’s staff visited 11 families who live in and around the area of their Haggatt Hall, St. Michael headquarters distributing hampers containing groceries, toiletries, meat and ground provisions.

Maynard, who noted that the distribution would take place by appointment at the school the following day, thanked the company on behalf of the school’s board of management, principal, teachers, students and the receiving families.

She said she was sure that everyone would be very appreciative of the company’s gesture, adding, “these gifts will make the families happy and grateful.”

The hamper project received donations from the company, its employees, the Goddard’s Sports & Social club and from subsidiary, Caribbean Label Crafts, which donated two hampers. Last year, the project got a boost when staff and management decided that money that would have been directed to prizes during the Christmas luncheon would go to the project given that the luncheon was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.