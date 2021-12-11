GEL 100th ANNIVERSARY ENTREPRENEUR AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Ten enterprising entrepreneurs from Barbados and around the region have emerged as the winners in the first leg of the Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) 100th Anniversary competition.

The businesses winning this segment of the three year contest cover a gamut of enterprises including a producer of gluten free pasta, a mobile tyre service provider and virtual marketplace for tyres; an online booking platform for tours that includes virtual reality tours; a creator of virtual comic books; a mushroom farmer; a gourmet chocolatier; an digital health records system; a manufacturer of rum punches; a manufacturer of artisanal frozen desserts and a service market place that connects businesses directly to Caribbean influencers and creators.

They will each receive an initial grant of US $5000 to continue to assist them in building their businesses. Then in October 2022, they will again be assessed, and the field will be further narrowed down to 3 who will then be given US $12,500 each to take their businesses to the next level.

In September 2023, they will again be judged and the best performing business to date will be given the final cash injection of US $25,000 and the title of Goddard Enterprises 100th Anniversary Entrepreneur Award Winner.

“This is one of the ways in which GEL is giving back to the community on our 100th anniversary but it is also to give a number of small business persons some guidance and direction to help their business to grow and prosper.’ stated Anthony Ali, CEO/MD of Goddard Enterprises Ltd

“At the end of the day, we are giving them a leg-up in the hope that 100 years from now one of these businesses will be celebrating their milestone anniversary like GEL is doing this year” he added.

The names of the winning businesses are:

Barbados

Alluhwii Comics

MedRegis

Jem’s Gourmet Chocolates Barbados

BB’s Mushoom Farm

Mike’s Bajan Beverages

Caribbean

CariWay

Nella’s TendaRonis

Yalla Mobile Tyre Services

Z-Rise

Family of GEL Staff

Cool Comfortz Frozen Delights

In addition to the winners receiving their prize monies in January 2022, they will each be assigned a coach/mentor – one of the GEL Senior Managers who will be there to assist the entrepreneur in building their young enterprise and to act as a sounding board for ideas and give advice and support when needed.

Goddard Enterprises Ltd celebrated its 100th anniversary on October 13th 2021.